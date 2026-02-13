Does Rigetti's $600M Cash Runway De-Risk Its 2026 Roadmap Execution?

Rigetti Computing RGTI moves into 2026 with one of the strongest balance sheets in the pure-play quantum universe, a position that materially differentiates it from peers still dependent on frequent capital raises. Liquidity now exceeds $600 million, supported by warrant exercises completed during the second half of 2025, giving the company multi-year financial visibility. This war chest meaningfully lowers near-term dilution risk and allows Rigetti to pursue its roadmap without compromising timelines to preserve cash. Management has reiterated that current resources are sufficient to fund planned system launches, including next-generation 100+ qubit platforms with approximately 99.5% fidelity and a higher-performance 150+ qubit architecture expected as commercialization efforts extend into 2026.

That financial flexibility is particularly important given the inherently uneven nature of Rigetti’s revenue profile, which remains tied largely to government agencies, national labs and research institutions. Recent contract momentum, including expanded international engagement and on-premise system demand, reinforces long-term relevance but does little to smooth quarterly volatility. Against that backdrop, liquidity acts as a strategic buffer, allowing Rigetti to absorb delayed deployments, roadmap recalibration and customer-specific customization without resorting to external financing. In an industry where execution timelines frequently slip, balance sheet strength has become a competitive asset rather than a footnote.

Taken together, Rigetti’s 2026 setup appears financially equipped to sustain elevated R&D intensity, support manufacturing scale-up and weather revenue lumpiness, all without tapping capital markets.

Peers Updates

D-Wave Quantum QBTS recently marked a major technical milestone by demonstrating scalable on-chip cryogenic control for gate-model quantum processors, addressing a core bottleneck in building large-scale systems. The breakthrough sharply reduces wiring complexity without compromising fidelity and, importantly, leverages the same cryogenic control technology already proven in D-Wave’s commercial annealing platforms. This validates the company’s cross-platform engineering strategy and supports its push toward an initial gate-model system, while continued uptake of Advantage-class annealing systems highlights growing commercial relevance alongside technical progress.

IonQ IONQ has deepened its relationship with Korea Institute of Science and Technology Information through plans to install a next-generation 100-qubit IonQ Tempo system at South Korea’s National Quantum Computing Center of Excellence. The system will be integrated with KISTI’s KISTI-6 supercomputer, enabling the country’s first on-premises hybrid quantum–classical computing environment. For investors, the move highlights IonQ’s increasing success with government-backed institutions and its ability to embed quantum hardware within national HPC infrastructure, strengthening its role as a long-term partner as sovereign quantum investments accelerate.

Rigetti’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of RGTI have plunged 16.6% in the last six-month period compared with the industry’s decline of 20.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Rigetti trades at a price-to-book ratio of 13.31, above the industry average. RGTI carries a Value Score of F.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Rigetti’s 2026 earnings implies a significant 75.9% improvement from the year-ago period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.