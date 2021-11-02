Does Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Rigel Pharmaceuticals Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2021, Rigel Pharmaceuticals had US$78.9m of debt, up from US$19.8m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But on the other hand it also has US$153.4m in cash, leading to a US$74.5m net cash position.

How Strong Is Rigel Pharmaceuticals' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:RIGL Debt to Equity History November 2nd 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Rigel Pharmaceuticals had liabilities of US$59.5m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$73.9m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$153.4m and US$17.4m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast US$37.3m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, Rigel Pharmaceuticals boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Rigel Pharmaceuticals can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Rigel Pharmaceuticals wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 33%, to US$144m. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is Rigel Pharmaceuticals?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And in the last year Rigel Pharmaceuticals had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$970k and booked a US$7.7m accounting loss. However, it has net cash of US$74.5m, so it has a bit of time before it will need more capital. With very solid revenue growth in the last year, Rigel Pharmaceuticals may be on a path to profitability. By investing before those profits, shareholders take on more risk in the hope of bigger rewards. For riskier companies like Rigel Pharmaceuticals I always like to keep an eye on the long term profit and revenue trends. Fortunately, you can click to see our interactive graph of its profit, revenue, and operating cashflow.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

