Does Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Reliance Steel & Aluminum Carry?

As you can see below, Reliance Steel & Aluminum had US$1.65b of debt, at June 2022, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$504.5m, its net debt is less, at about US$1.14b. NYSE:RS Debt to Equity History September 3rd 2022

How Strong Is Reliance Steel & Aluminum's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Reliance Steel & Aluminum had liabilities of US$1.67b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.87b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$504.5m in cash and US$2.06b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$974.0m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a humongous market capitalization of US$11.1b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.40. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 42.2 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. Even more impressive was the fact that Reliance Steel & Aluminum grew its EBIT by 125% over twelve months. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Reliance Steel & Aluminum can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Reliance Steel & Aluminum recorded free cash flow worth 60% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

Reliance Steel & Aluminum's interest cover suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its EBIT growth rate is also very heartening. Overall, we don't think Reliance Steel & Aluminum is taking any bad risks, as its debt load seems modest. So we're not worried about the use of a little leverage on the balance sheet. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Reliance Steel & Aluminum you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

