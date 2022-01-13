Does Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Red Rock Resorts's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Red Rock Resorts had debt of US$2.64b at the end of September 2021, a reduction from US$3.02b over a year. However, it also had US$89.9m in cash, and so its net debt is US$2.55b.

NasdaqGS:RRR Debt to Equity History January 13th 2022

How Healthy Is Red Rock Resorts' Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Red Rock Resorts had liabilities of US$227.0m due within a year, and liabilities of US$2.68b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$89.9m as well as receivables valued at US$32.5m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$2.79b.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Red Rock Resorts has a market capitalization of US$5.30b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Red Rock Resorts has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.7 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 4.7 times. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. Pleasingly, Red Rock Resorts is growing its EBIT faster than former Australian PM Bob Hawke downs a yard glass, boasting a 350% gain in the last twelve months. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Red Rock Resorts's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Red Rock Resorts recorded free cash flow worth 52% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

On our analysis Red Rock Resorts's EBIT growth rate should signal that it won't have too much trouble with its debt. But the other factors we noted above weren't so encouraging. For instance it seems like it has to struggle a bit handle its debt, based on its EBITDA,. When we consider all the elements mentioned above, it seems to us that Red Rock Resorts is managing its debt quite well. But a word of caution: we think debt levels are high enough to justify ongoing monitoring. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Red Rock Resorts that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

