Does Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Red Robin Gourmet Burgers's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of July 2022, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had US$191.4m of debt, up from US$154.8m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$50.3m, its net debt is less, at about US$141.0m. NasdaqGS:RRGB Debt to Equity History September 11th 2022

How Healthy Is Red Robin Gourmet Burgers' Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had liabilities of US$206.6m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$616.2m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$50.3m as well as receivables valued at US$13.3m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$759.2m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit casts a shadow over the US$126.8m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. After all, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Red Robin Gourmet Burgers's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported revenue of US$1.2b, which is a gain of 24%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

Caveat Emptor

Despite the top line growth, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers still had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last year. Its EBIT loss was a whopping US$17m. If you consider the significant liabilities mentioned above, we are extremely wary of this investment. That said, it is possible that the company will turn its fortunes around. Nevertheless, we would not bet on it given that it vaporized US$753k in cash over the last twelve months, and it doesn't have much by way of liquid assets. So we consider this a high risk stock and we wouldn't be at all surprised if the company asks shareholders for money before long. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

