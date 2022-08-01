Does Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Rambus's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Rambus had US$73.9m of debt at March 2022, down from US$157.9m a year prior. But it also has US$343.7m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$269.8m net cash.

NasdaqGS:RMBS Debt to Equity History August 1st 2022

A Look At Rambus' Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Rambus had liabilities of US$168.4m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$99.3m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$343.7m and US$183.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast US$258.9m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Rambus could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, Rambus boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Although Rambus made a loss at the EBIT level, last year, it was also good to see that it generated US$46m in EBIT over the last twelve months. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Rambus can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Rambus has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last year, Rambus actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Summing Up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Rambus has net cash of US$269.8m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$197m, being 433% of its EBIT. So we don't think Rambus's use of debt is risky. Even though Rambus lost money on the bottom line, its positive EBIT suggests the business itself has potential. So you might want to check out how earnings have been trending over the last few years.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.