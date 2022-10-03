Does Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Quotient Technology's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2022 Quotient Technology had debt of US$199.6m, up from US$182.9m in one year. But it also has US$214.9m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$15.3m net cash. NYSE:QUOT Debt to Equity History October 3rd 2022

A Look At Quotient Technology's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Quotient Technology had liabilities of US$319.2m due within a year, and liabilities of US$26.5m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$214.9m as well as receivables valued at US$97.1m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$33.7m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Quotient Technology has a market capitalization of US$222.7m, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Quotient Technology also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Quotient Technology's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Quotient Technology made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$430m, which is a fall of 14%. We would much prefer see growth.

So How Risky Is Quotient Technology?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And we do note that Quotient Technology had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$14m and booked a US$85m accounting loss. Given it only has net cash of US$15.3m, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. Overall, we'd say the stock is a bit risky, and we're usually very cautious until we see positive free cash flow. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Quotient Technology is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.