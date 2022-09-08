Does Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Quaker Chemical Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2022 Quaker Chemical had debt of US$986.9m, up from US$898.6m in one year. However, it also had US$202.3m in cash, and so its net debt is US$784.5m. NYSE:KWR Debt to Equity History September 8th 2022

How Healthy Is Quaker Chemical's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Quaker Chemical had liabilities of US$400.7m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$1.24b due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$202.3m and US$465.4m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$972.5m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Quaker Chemical has a market capitalization of US$3.10b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Quaker Chemical has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.4 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 6.4 times. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. Shareholders should be aware that Quaker Chemical's EBIT was down 21% last year. If that earnings trend continues then paying off its debt will be about as easy as herding cats on to a roller coaster. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Quaker Chemical's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Looking at the most recent three years, Quaker Chemical recorded free cash flow of 50% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.

Our View

Quaker Chemical's EBIT growth rate was a real negative on this analysis, although the other factors we considered cast it in a significantly better light. But on the bright side, its ability to to cover its interest expense with its EBIT isn't too shabby at all. Taking the abovementioned factors together we do think Quaker Chemical's debt poses some risks to the business. While that debt can boost returns, we think the company has enough leverage now. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Quaker Chemical (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

