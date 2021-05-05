Does QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is QAD's Net Debt?

As you can see below, QAD had US$12.7m of debt, at January 2021, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. But it also has US$142.5m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$129.8m net cash.

How Strong Is QAD's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:QADA Debt to Equity History May 5th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that QAD had liabilities of US$179.5m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$41.8m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$142.5m as well as receivables valued at US$86.4m due within 12 months. So it actually has US$7.59m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

Having regard to QAD's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$1.38b company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. Succinctly put, QAD boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Although QAD made a loss at the EBIT level, last year, it was also good to see that it generated US$13m in EBIT over the last twelve months. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if QAD can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While QAD has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Happily for any shareholders, QAD actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last year. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that QAD has net cash of US$129.8m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. The cherry on top was that in converted 234% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$30m. So we don't think QAD's use of debt is risky. We'd be very excited to see if QAD insiders have been snapping up shares. If you are too, then click on this link right now to take a (free) peek at our list of reported insider transactions.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



