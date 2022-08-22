Does PPL Corporation's (NYSE:PPL) Weak Fundamentals Mean That The Market Could Correct Its Share Price?

Most readers would already be aware that PPL's (NYSE:PPL) stock increased significantly by 13% over the past month. However, in this article, we decided to focus on its weak fundamentals, as long-term financial performance of a business is what ultimatley dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on PPL's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for PPL is:

5.4% = US$743m ÷ US$14b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.05 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

PPL's Earnings Growth And 5.4% ROE

At first glance, PPL's ROE doesn't look very promising. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 8.9% either. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the five year net income decline of 26% seen by PPL was probably the result of it having a lower ROE. We believe that there also might be other aspects that are negatively influencing the company's earnings prospects. For example, it is possible that the business has allocated capital poorly or that the company has a very high payout ratio.

However, when we compared PPL's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 6.5% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

NYSE:PPL Past Earnings Growth August 22nd 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is PPL fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is PPL Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio as high as 147%,PPL's shrinking earnings don't come as a surprise as the company is paying a dividend which is beyond its means. Paying a dividend higher than reported profits is not a sustainable move. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for PPL by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

Moreover, PPL has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 60% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected drop in the payout ratio explains the expected increase in the company's ROE to 8.7%, over the same period.

Conclusion

In total, we would have a hard think before deciding on any investment action concerning PPL. Specifically, it has shown quite an unsatisfactory performance as far as earnings growth is concerned, and a poor ROE and an equally poor rate of reinvestment seem to be the reason behind this inadequate performance. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

