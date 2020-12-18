Does Pfizer's Vaccine Authorization Improve Moderna's Chances?

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) received U.S. Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 11, 2020. This has raised hopes that Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) could soon win EUA for its coronavirus vaccine as well. In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on Dec. 11, healthcare and cannabis bureau chief Corinne Cardina talked with immunotherapy scientist Dr. Leo Nissola about the potential for Pfizer's vaccine authorization to improve Moderna's chances of receiving an EUA for its vaccine.

Corrine Cardina: Do you see this as a sign that the Moderna vaccine candidate will also get the green light?

Dr. Leo Nissola: Well, first, I think that Moderna's vaccine has everything on positive to actually occur. So I do agree that Pfizer's vaccine being approved will mean that perhaps the data coming in from Moderna will also be positive.

But I haven't looked at the raw clinical data from those patients so I can't speak on behalf of Moderna. They are also a different company. They have a different history and we can't speak about Moderna with that amount of confidence right now.

Corrine Cardina: Absolutely. The FDA Advisory Committee will be convening next Thursday to look at that. So we will keep everyone posted with anything that comes out of that.

