Does Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Performant Financial Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Performant Financial had debt of US$47.9m at the end of September 2021, a reduction from US$60.4m over a year. But it also has US$51.3m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$3.40m net cash.

A Look At Performant Financial's Liabilities

NasdaqGS:PFMT Debt to Equity History December 15th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Performant Financial had liabilities of US$61.5m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$5.08m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$51.3m in cash and US$26.6m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$11.4m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Performant Financial has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that Performant Financial has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

Shareholders should be aware that Performant Financial's EBIT was down 85% last year. If that earnings trend continues then paying off its debt will be about as easy as herding cats on to a roller coaster. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Performant Financial's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While Performant Financial has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the most recent two years, Performant Financial recorded free cash flow worth 79% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Performant Financial has net cash of US$3.40m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$478k, being 79% of its EBIT. So we are not troubled with Performant Financial's debt use. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 2 warning signs with Performant Financial , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

