Does PENG Stock's Lower Valuation Signal a Smart Buying Opportunity?

Penguin Solutions, Inc. PENG looks highly attractive from a valuation perspective. In terms of 12-month Price/Sales (P/S), PENG is currently trading at 1.81X, lower than the Zacks Internet – Software industry’s 3.66X and the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s 6.62X, making the stock seem less expensive in comparison.



AI-focused technology peers, such as Affirm AFRM, Meta Platforms META and Snowflake SNOW, command richer valuations of 6.66X, 5.57X and 13.54X, respectively. Given Penguin Solutions' expanded AI Factory platform, growing MemoryAI portfolio and increasing traction across enterprise, sovereign and NeoCloud AI markets, this discounted valuation appears attractive. These initiatives could strengthen its long-term growth profile if execution remains on track.

PENG Forward 12 Month (P/S) Valuation Chart



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However, valuation alone does not make a stock attractive. Investors should look beyond valuation metrics and assess whether the discount is justified based on the company's business fundamentals. Let's dig deeper.

PENG Stock Outperforms Industry, Sector & S&P 500

Penguin Solutions shares have skyrocketed 226.5% over the past six months, comfortably outperforming the industry's 12.8% decline, the broader sector's 17.1% gain and the S&P 500 Composite's 8.8% return.



The stock has also outpaced key peers, including Snowflake, Affirm and Meta Platforms. Over the same time frame, shares of Snowflake and Affirm have gained 16.4% and 3.7%, while Meta Platforms’ shares have lost 7%.

PENG 6-Month Performance Chart



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Memory-Centric AI Architecture Gives PENG an Edge

Penguin Solutions is positioning memory architecture as a key competitive advantage as artificial intelligence shifts from model training to inference. Management believes inference workloads are memory-bound and latency-sensitive, requiring significantly more scalable memory than traditional AI training. This transition is expected to expand demand beyond high-bandwidth memory (HBM) used with GPUs to include general-purpose memory that supports inference serving and reinforcement learning pipelines. As enterprise, neocloud and sovereign AI customers move from experimentation to production deployments, Penguin Solutions expects growing demand for integrated AI infrastructure combining compute, memory, software and services.



To capitalize on this opportunity, Penguin Solutions has expanded its AI Factory Platform with the MemoryAI product family, including CXL-based memory systems and the MemoryAI KV Cache server. The company believes Compute Express Link (CXL) technology addresses the growing "memory wall" by enabling shared memory across CPUs and GPUs, improving memory utilization, reducing latency and accelerating large language model responses. Early commercial wins, including deployment at a Tier-1 financial institution and growing CXL orders from enterprise generative AI customers, validate this strategy. Combined with continued investments in photonic memory appliances and advanced memory architectures, Penguin Solutions is strengthening its long-term competitive position in AI infrastructure while creating opportunities for durable, higher-value growth.

Strong AI Partnerships Bode Well for PENG

Penguin Solutions is leveraging strategic partnerships as a key pillar of its long-term AI growth strategy, strengthening its ability to deliver comprehensive AI factory solutions while accelerating customer adoption. Rather than competing directly with semiconductor leaders, the company collaborates with NVIDIA, Dell Technologies and SK Telecom to integrate best-in-class compute, networking, software and deployment capabilities into its AI Factory Platform. As enterprises increasingly seek end-to-end AI infrastructure spanning compute, memory, storage, networking, software and services, PENG's partner ecosystem enhances its competitive positioning and broadens its addressable market.



The strategy is already translating into commercial success across multiple industries. During the quarter, Penguin Solutions highlighted deployments for a Tier-1 financial institution using its MemoryAI and ClusterWare platform, healthcare solutions with Dell, enterprise voice AI with Deepgram and Dell, and research systems with Georgia Tech and NVIDIA.



Beyond current customer wins, Penguin Solutions believes its integrated partner ecosystem will remain a key long-term competitive advantage. Combined with end-to-end AI system design, deployment and managed services, these partnerships enable customers to adopt complex AI infrastructure more efficiently.

Positive Analyst Sentiment for PENG

Analysts remain increasingly optimistic about Penguin Solutions' earnings outlook, as reflected in upward estimate revisions for fiscal 2026 and 2027 over the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.30 per share, implying 21.1% year-over-year growth, while the fiscal 2027 estimate stands at $3.15, indicating a further 37% increase.



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Hurry Up & Buy PENG Now

Penguin Solutions combines an attractive valuation with expanding AI growth opportunities and improving earnings expectations. Its AI Factory platform, innovative memory-centric architecture and strategic partnerships strengthen its competitive position as enterprise, sovereign and NeoCloud AI adoption accelerates. If the company continues delivering on its execution roadmap, the stock's current valuation may not fully reflect its long-term potential, making it an attractive stock for investors seeking exposure to AI infrastructure growth. With several catalysts supporting future expansion, PENG looks like a compelling buying opportunity for long-term investors.



PENG currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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