Does Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Pegasystems's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 Pegasystems had debt of US$589.8m, up from US$513.8m in one year. On the flip side, it has US$351.8m in cash leading to net debt of about US$237.9m.

How Healthy Is Pegasystems' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:PEGA Debt to Equity History December 16th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Pegasystems had liabilities of US$400.4m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$695.3m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$351.8m and US$394.7m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$349.2m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Since publicly traded Pegasystems shares are worth a total of US$8.86b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Pegasystems can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Pegasystems wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 20%, to US$1.2b. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

Caveat Emptor

Over the last twelve months Pegasystems produced an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss. To be specific the EBIT loss came in at US$68m. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. We would feel better if it turned its trailing twelve month loss of US$22m into a profit. So we do think this stock is quite risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Pegasystems you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

