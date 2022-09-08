Does Park-Ohio Holdings (NASDAQ:PKOH) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Park-Ohio Holdings's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2022, Park-Ohio Holdings had US$651.4m of debt, up from US$563.1m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have US$61.1m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$590.3m. NasdaqGS:PKOH Debt to Equity History September 8th 2022

A Look At Park-Ohio Holdings' Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Park-Ohio Holdings had liabilities of US$359.5m due within a year, and liabilities of US$745.0m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$61.1m and US$346.1m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$697.3m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit casts a shadow over the US$181.5m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt. After all, Park-Ohio Holdings would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Park-Ohio Holdings shareholders face the double whammy of a high net debt to EBITDA ratio (9.8), and fairly weak interest coverage, since EBIT is just 0.70 times the interest expense. The debt burden here is substantial. Even worse, Park-Ohio Holdings saw its EBIT tank 52% over the last 12 months. If earnings continue to follow that trajectory, paying off that debt load will be harder than convincing us to run a marathon in the rain. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Park-Ohio Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. During the last three years, Park-Ohio Holdings burned a lot of cash. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.

Our View

To be frank both Park-Ohio Holdings's EBIT growth rate and its track record of staying on top of its total liabilities make us rather uncomfortable with its debt levels. And furthermore, its interest cover also fails to instill confidence. It looks to us like Park-Ohio Holdings carries a significant balance sheet burden. If you play with fire you risk getting burnt, so we'd probably give this stock a wide berth. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Park-Ohio Holdings that you should be aware of.

