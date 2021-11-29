Does PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is PAR Technology's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of September 2021, PAR Technology had US$303.0m of debt, up from US$105.5m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$200.3m, its net debt is less, at about US$102.7m.

How Healthy Is PAR Technology's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:PAR Debt to Equity History November 29th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that PAR Technology had liabilities of US$60.5m due within a year, and liabilities of US$321.2m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$200.3m in cash and US$48.9m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$132.5m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given PAR Technology has a market capitalization of US$1.48b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if PAR Technology can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year PAR Technology wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 25%, to US$260m. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

Caveat Emptor

Despite the top line growth, PAR Technology still had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last year. To be specific the EBIT loss came in at US$47m. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. Another cause for caution is that is bled US$58m in negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. So to be blunt we think it is risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example - PAR Technology has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.