Does Pagaya's Discounted Valuation Make the Stock a Buy Now?

Pagaya Technologies PGY appears attractively valued based on two widely used valuation metrics: price-to-sales (P/S) and price-to-tangible book (P/TB). Value investors often seek companies trading below their intrinsic worth or at a discount to peers, and PGY currently fits that profile.



The stock trades at a forward 12-month P/S ratio of 0.86X, significantly below the industry average of 2.78X. Moreover, as shown in the chart below, PGY’s current forward P/S multiple is well below its three-year peak, indicating that the stock is trading at a discount to its historical valuation.

PGY P/S (F12M)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PGY also looks inexpensive on a tangible book basis. Its trailing 12-month P/TB ratio stands at 2.82X compared with the industry average of 3.99X.

PGY P/TB (TTM)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company’s valuation remains compelling even when compared with close peers. Upstart Holdings UPST trades at a forward 12-month P/S ratio of 1.59X, whereas Virtu Financial VIRT trades at 3.64X, both well above PGY’s 0.86X. Similarly, PGY’s P/TB TTM ratio of 2.82X is lower than Upstart’s 4.05X and Virtu Financial’s 5.59X.



Taken together, these valuation metrics suggest that Pagaya is trading at a meaningful discount relative to both its industry and key peers, leaving room for potential upside if the market reassesses the company’s value.



However, valuation alone does not make a compelling investment case. Investors should also evaluate Pagaya’s underlying fundamentals, earnings trajectory and long-term growth prospects before making an investment decision.

Key Factors Supporting Pagaya

Diversified AI-Powered Lending Platform: PGY’s core strength has been its resilient and adaptable business model. The company has transformed itself from a personal loan-focused platform into a diversified lending technology company with exposure across personal loans, auto lending and point-of-sale (POS) financing. This broader product mix reduces reliance on any single lending category, making revenue generation more resilient across economic and credit cycles.



At the same time, the company’s proprietary AI-powered technology has strengthened its competitive advantage. Its pre-screen solution enables banks and lenders to identify creditworthy existing customers and extend pre-approved loan offers without requiring a formal application. This not only expands credit access but also helps lending partners increase customer engagement and wallet share while keeping customer acquisition costs low.



Capital-Light Funding Model: Unlike traditional lenders, Pagaya follows an asset-light business model and generally does not retain loans on its balance sheet. Instead, loans originated through its AI-powered network are quickly transferred to institutional investors through asset-backed securities (ABS) and forward flow agreements.



Supported by a network of more than 160 institutional funding partners, this funding model provides a diversified and dependable source of capital while reducing reliance on public securitization markets.



By keeping credit exposure low and limiting balance-sheet risk, Pagaya has maintained financial flexibility and liquidity even during periods of elevated interest rates and volatile capital markets.



Improving Profitability: Pagaya has been translating strong revenue growth into improving profitability through higher operating leverage and disciplined cost management. As transaction volumes and monetization increased in 2025, revenues grew faster than operating expenses, driving margin expansion, a sharp increase in adjusted EBITDA and a return to sustained GAAP profitability.



This momentum continued into the first quarter of 2026, supported by continued expense discipline and solid performance across the personal loan and auto lending businesses. Reflecting confidence in its scalable platform and profitability trajectory, management expects 2026 GAAP net income of $110-$160 million.

Analyzing PGY’s Price Performance

Despite improving fundamentals, PGY shares have declined 20.5% year to date, underperforming both the industry and the broader market. The industry has lost 10.9%, while the S&P 500 Index has returned 7.8%. The disconnect between operating performance and stock price suggests that investors remain cautious toward the fintech sector despite Pagaya’s improving profitability.



The performance of PGY has been better than that of Upstart but worse than Virtu Financial. Upstart shares have lost 36.4%, while the VIRT stock has appreciated 76.1% year to date.

PGY’s YTD Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How to Approach the Pagaya Stock?

Given its resilient business model and capital-efficient funding strategy, PGY continues to stand out in the fintech space. Its AI-driven platform and reliance on forward flow agreements shield it from market volatility and credit risks.



Moreover, the stock trades at a discount relative to peers like UPST and Virtu Financial, making its valuation attractive.



However, the company has been witnessing a persistent increase in expenses over the past few years. Over the last three years (2022-2025), total costs and operating expenses saw a compound annual growth rate of 1.2%, mainly because of elevated production costs. Since production costs are highly correlated to the company’s network volume, the metric is anticipated to keep increasing in the near term as the value of the company’s assets originated by its partners with the assistance of AI and with respect to single-family rental operations grow. Thus, rising expenses will hurt PGY’s bottom-line growth to an extent.



Analysts do not seem optimistic regarding PGY’s earnings growth potential. Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pagaya’s 2026 and 2027 earnings has been unchanged at $3.23 and $3.72, respectively.

PGY’s Earnings Estimate Revision Trend



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Overall, Pagaya combines an attractive valuation with improving profitability, a scalable AI-driven platform and a capital-light business model. These strengths make the stock appealing for long-term investors seeking exposure to the fintech lending space. However, rising production costs and the absence of upward earnings estimate revisions suggest that near-term upside may remain limited.



As such, existing shareholders can continue to hold the stock, while prospective investors may prefer to wait for a more attractive entry point or clearer evidence of sustained earnings momentum.



At present, Pagaya carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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