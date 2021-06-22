Does Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Organogenesis Holdings Carry?

As you can see below, Organogenesis Holdings had US$69.8m of debt at March 2021, down from US$93.1m a year prior. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$77.5m in cash, so it actually has US$7.71m net cash.

How Strong Is Organogenesis Holdings' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:ORGO Debt to Equity History June 22nd 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Organogenesis Holdings had liabilities of US$74.0m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$87.9m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$77.5m and US$72.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$12.4m.

This state of affairs indicates that Organogenesis Holdings' balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So it's very unlikely that the US$2.13b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Organogenesis Holdings boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Notably, Organogenesis Holdings made a loss at the EBIT level, last year, but improved that to positive EBIT of US$57m in the last twelve months. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Organogenesis Holdings's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Organogenesis Holdings has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. In the last year, Organogenesis Holdings basically broke even on a free cash flow basis. Some might say that's a concern, when it comes considering how easily it would be for it to down debt.

Summing up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Organogenesis Holdings's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$7.71m. So we don't have any problem with Organogenesis Holdings's use of debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 5 warning signs with Organogenesis Holdings (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.