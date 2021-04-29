Does Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Optical Cable's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at January 2021 Optical Cable had debt of US$15.0m, up from US$11.2m in one year. However, it does have US$452.0k in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$14.6m.

How Healthy Is Optical Cable's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGM:OCC Debt to Equity History April 29th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Optical Cable had liabilities of US$9.36m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$12.8m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$452.0k and US$6.29m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$15.5m.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$25.2m. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is Optical Cable's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Over 12 months, Optical Cable made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$54m, which is a fall of 20%. We would much prefer see growth.

Caveat Emptor

Not only did Optical Cable's revenue slip over the last twelve months, but it also produced negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT). Indeed, it lost a very considerable US$5.1m at the EBIT level. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. Another cause for caution is that is bled US$3.7m in negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. So suffice it to say we consider the stock very risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Optical Cable is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those make us uncomfortable...

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.