Does Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Opiant Pharmaceuticals's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Opiant Pharmaceuticals had debt of US$13.7m at the end of June 2022, a reduction from US$18.8m over a year. However, it does have US$40.2m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$26.5m.

How Healthy Is Opiant Pharmaceuticals' Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Opiant Pharmaceuticals had liabilities of US$4.99m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$14.2m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$40.2m in cash and US$3.97m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has US$24.9m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This luscious liquidity implies that Opiant Pharmaceuticals' balance sheet is sturdy like a giant sequoia tree. On this view, lenders should feel as safe as the beloved of a black-belt karate master. Simply put, the fact that Opiant Pharmaceuticals has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Opiant Pharmaceuticals's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Opiant Pharmaceuticals wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 5.0%, to US$39m. That rate of growth is a bit slow for our taste, but it takes all types to make a world.

So How Risky Is Opiant Pharmaceuticals?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And in the last year Opiant Pharmaceuticals had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$10m and booked a US$20m accounting loss. Given it only has net cash of US$26.5m, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. Even though its balance sheet seems sufficiently liquid, debt always makes us a little nervous if a company doesn't produce free cash flow regularly. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Opiant Pharmaceuticals you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

