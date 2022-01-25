Does ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does ONE Gas Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 ONE Gas had debt of US$4.02b, up from US$1.89b in one year. Net debt is about the same, since the it doesn't have much cash.

NYSE:OGS Debt to Equity History January 25th 2022

A Look At ONE Gas' Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that ONE Gas had liabilities of US$720.1m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$5.10b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$6.47m and US$118.4m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$5.69b.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's US$4.02b market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet intently. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

ONE Gas has a rather high debt to EBITDA ratio of 7.9 which suggests a meaningful debt load. But the good news is that it boasts fairly comforting interest cover of 5.0 times, suggesting it can responsibly service its obligations. ONE Gas grew its EBIT by 3.0% in the last year. Whilst that hardly knocks our socks off it is a positive when it comes to debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if ONE Gas can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. During the last three years, ONE Gas burned a lot of cash. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.

Our View

To be frank both ONE Gas's net debt to EBITDA and its track record of converting EBIT to free cash flow make us rather uncomfortable with its debt levels. But at least its EBIT growth rate is not so bad. It's also worth noting that ONE Gas is in the Gas Utilities industry, which is often considered to be quite defensive. Overall, it seems to us that ONE Gas's balance sheet is really quite a risk to the business. So we're almost as wary of this stock as a hungry kitten is about falling into its owner's fish pond: once bitten, twice shy, as they say. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 3 warning signs with ONE Gas (at least 2 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

