Does OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ:OMQS) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is OMNIQ's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of September 2021, OMNIQ had US$14.6m of debt, up from US$11.8m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$9.99m, its net debt is less, at about US$4.59m.

How Healthy Is OMNIQ's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, OMNIQ had liabilities of US$56.7m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$7.31m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$9.99m as well as receivables valued at US$20.6m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$33.3m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$50.4m. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine OMNIQ's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, OMNIQ reported revenue of US$66m, which is a gain of 24%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

Caveat Emptor

While we can certainly appreciate OMNIQ's revenue growth, its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is not ideal. Indeed, it lost a very considerable US$12m at the EBIT level. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. However, it doesn't help that it burned through US$4.7m of cash over the last year. So suffice it to say we consider the stock very risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for OMNIQ (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

