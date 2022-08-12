Does Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Old Dominion Freight Line Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Old Dominion Freight Line had US$100.0m in debt in June 2022; about the same as the year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$420.5m in cash, so it actually has US$320.6m net cash.

NasdaqGS:ODFL Debt to Equity History August 12th 2022

How Healthy Is Old Dominion Freight Line's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Old Dominion Freight Line had liabilities of US$628.2m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$609.9m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$420.5m in cash and US$701.4m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$116.1m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Having regard to Old Dominion Freight Line's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So it's very unlikely that the US$35.3b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Old Dominion Freight Line also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

On top of that, Old Dominion Freight Line grew its EBIT by 44% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Old Dominion Freight Line's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Old Dominion Freight Line may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, Old Dominion Freight Line produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 59% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing Up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that Old Dominion Freight Line has US$320.6m in net cash. And we liked the look of last year's 44% year-on-year EBIT growth. So is Old Dominion Freight Line's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Old Dominion Freight Line is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.