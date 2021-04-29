Does OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does OLB Group Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that OLB Group had debt of US$7.89m at the end of December 2020, a reduction from US$12.9m over a year. On the flip side, it has US$3.82m in cash leading to net debt of about US$4.07m.

How Healthy Is OLB Group's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:OLB Debt to Equity History April 29th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that OLB Group had liabilities of US$999.2k due within 12 months and liabilities of US$7.63m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$3.82m in cash and US$356.0k in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$4.44m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Of course, OLB Group has a market capitalization of US$35.2m, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if OLB Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, OLB Group made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$9.8m, which is a fall of 5.1%. That's not what we would hope to see.

Caveat Emptor

Importantly, OLB Group had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last year. To be specific the EBIT loss came in at US$735k. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. However, it doesn't help that it burned through US$477k of cash over the last year. So suffice it to say we do consider the stock to be risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 5 warning signs for OLB Group (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

