Does Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Okta's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of April 2022, Okta had US$2.19b of debt, up from US$1.77b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$2.49b in cash, so it actually has US$293.3m net cash. NasdaqGS:OKTA Debt to Equity History August 21st 2022

A Look At Okta's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Okta had liabilities of US$1.19b due within a year, and liabilities of US$2.39b falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$2.49b in cash and US$266.3m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$819.5m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Of course, Okta has a titanic market capitalization of US$15.2b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Okta boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Okta can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Okta reported revenue of US$1.5b, which is a gain of 62%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is Okta?

While Okta lost money on an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) level, it actually generated positive free cash flow US$45m. So taking that on face value, and considering the net cash situation, we don't think that the stock is too risky in the near term. One positive is that Okta is growing revenue apace, which makes it easier to sell a growth story and raise capital if need be. But that doesn't change our opinion that the stock is risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Okta .

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.