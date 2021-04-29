Does Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Ocular Therapeutix Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Ocular Therapeutix had US$49.5m in debt in December 2020; about the same as the year before. However, it does have US$228.1m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$178.5m.

A Look At Ocular Therapeutix's Liabilities

NasdaqGM:OCUL Debt to Equity History April 29th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Ocular Therapeutix had liabilities of US$26.7m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$159.1m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$228.1m and US$12.3m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has US$54.5m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Ocular Therapeutix has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that Ocular Therapeutix has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Ocular Therapeutix can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Ocular Therapeutix wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 309%, to US$17m. That's virtually the hole-in-one of revenue growth!

So How Risky Is Ocular Therapeutix?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And we do note that Ocular Therapeutix had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$54m and booked a US$156m accounting loss. Given it only has net cash of US$178.5m, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. The good news for shareholders is that Ocular Therapeutix has dazzling revenue growth, so there's a very good chance it can boost its free cash flow in the years to come. While unprofitable companies can be risky, they can also grow hard and fast in those pre-profit years. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 3 warning signs with Ocular Therapeutix , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

