Does NVST Stock Still Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?

Envista NVST is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, supported by the continued execution of its three strategic priorities. Targeted acquisitions further enhance the company’s product portfolio and market position. It also benefits from strong momentum in the international markets while deepening channel penetration. Meanwhile, adverse macroeconomic impacts and currency fluctuations raise concerns for Envista’s operations.

Over the past year, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has risen 24.2% against the 28% decline of the industry and 23.2% rise of the S&P 500 composite.

The leading optical retailer has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion. The company’s earnings yield of 5.2% is well ahead of the industry’s 3.2% yield. In the trailing four quarters, Envista delivered an average earnings surprise of 15.43%.

Factors Supporting NVST's Growth

Progress With Strategic Priorities: Envista continues to execute on its strategy built around three areas: growth, operations and people. In the first quarter of 2026, all major businesses delivered positive growth, with 8.4% core growth in the Specialty Products & Technologies segment and 11.5% core growth in the Equipment and Consumables segment. The company has been reinvesting to support durable share gains, with sales and marketing and R&D both up double digits and new products central to results. Recent launches included Nobel S Series in implants, the Spark clear aligner launch in Japan and DEXIS software enhancements that add AI-driven workflow and diagnostics tools.



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The Envista Business System (“EBS”) helped drive gross margin expansion of 100 basis points and adjusted EBITDA margin growth of 120 basis points. Tariff costs increased $11 million from the prior year but were offset by supply-chain, G&A and pricing initiatives. Simultaneously, Envista is advancing its continuous improvement culture, supported by steady gains in employee engagement and talent development. The company also served 3,700 patients through the Envista Smile Project.

Value-Adding Acquisitions in Core Dental Categories: Envista continues to use M&A to broaden its clinical offering and strengthen go-to-market positions in attractive dental segments.

In first-quarter 2026, NVST acquired Versah for about $54.7 million, adding the Densah Burs system used for osseodensification, a technique intended to improve osteointegration in certain implant indications. Management expects the deal to be accretive across growth, margins and EPS, and it described synergy through Envista’s existing clinical education and commercial channels. This builds on prior acquisitions that expanded implants and imaging, including Osteogenics and the Carestream intraoral scanner business that now operates within the DEXIS portfolio and supports a more competitive implants platform over time.

International Reach and Channel Expansion: Developed markets were the key growth engine in first-quarter 2026, with North America and Europe both delivering double-digit gains. Developing markets are growing in the high single digits, excluding softness in China tied to policy uncertainty. The Spark launch in Japan adds a new growth vector in a sizable aligner market where the company already has strong orthodontic relationships, creating a cross-sell opportunity into clear aligners. Management also highlighted continued progress with DSOs and clinician education as levers to deepen penetration.

Factors Weighing on Envista

Macro and Policy Headwinds: Management continues to flag global economic uncertainty alongside geopolitical volatility, which can weigh on dental utilization and purchasing cycles. China remains a source of uncertainty for the implants business as channel partners continue to adjust inventory levels ahead of the anticipated volume-based procurement (VBP) process, which management expects to begin between the second and third quarters. Tariffs also remain a cost headwind. First-quarter 2026 adjusted EBITDA reflected a $11 million year-over-year increase in tariff costs, with similar quarterly levels anticipated through 2026.

Foreign Exchange and Global Exposure: In the first quarter of 2026, 52.7% of Envista’s revenues came from customers outside the United States, exposing sales, margins and cash flow to currency fluctuations and regional demand variability. While balance sheet hedging has reduced quarter-to-quarter volatility compared with the prior year, foreign exchange movements continue to affect performance and can influence reported results. Regional disruptions, including conflicts in the Middle East and evolving conditions in China, add complexity to planning and may at times offset strength in developed markets.

NVST Stock Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Envista’s 2026 earnings per share (EPS) has remained constant at $1.42 in the past 60 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2026 revenues is pegged at $2.86 billion. This suggests a 5.2% increase from the year-ago reported number.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are IDEXX Laboratories IDXX, Align Technology ALGN and Integra LifeSciences IART.

IDEXX Laboratories has an earnings yield of 2.6% compared to the industry’s negative 3% yield. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 26.3%. IDXX shares have rallied 2.7% against the industry’s 8.2% decline over the past year.

IDXX carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Align Technology, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 10.3% compared with the industry’s 5.5% growth. Shares of the company have dipped 14.5% against the industry’s 10.5% growth. ALGN’s earnings outpaced estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 7.8%.

Integra LifeSciences, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has an earnings yield of 13.7% against the industry’s negative 3% yield. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 16.7%. IART shares have rallied 31.4% against the industry’s 8.2% decline over the past year.

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Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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