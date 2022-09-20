Does Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Northern Technologies International's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of May 2022 Northern Technologies International had US$4.70m of debt, an increase on none, over one year. But it also has US$6.13m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$1.43m net cash. NasdaqGM:NTIC Debt to Equity History September 20th 2022

How Strong Is Northern Technologies International's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Northern Technologies International had liabilities of US$14.2m due within a year, and liabilities of US$2.27m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$6.13m as well as receivables valued at US$16.4m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$5.97m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Northern Technologies International could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that Northern Technologies International has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

It was also good to see that despite losing money on the EBIT line last year, Northern Technologies International turned things around in the last 12 months, delivering and EBIT of US$561k. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Northern Technologies International's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While Northern Technologies International has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last year, Northern Technologies International burned a lot of cash. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.

Summing Up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Northern Technologies International has US$1.43m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. So we are not troubled with Northern Technologies International's debt use. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Northern Technologies International you should know about.

