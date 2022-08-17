Does Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Norfolk Southern Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2022 Norfolk Southern had debt of US$15.6b, up from US$14.3b in one year. However, it does have US$1.26b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$14.3b. NYSE:NSC Debt to Equity History August 17th 2022

How Strong Is Norfolk Southern's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Norfolk Southern had liabilities of US$2.61b due within a year, and liabilities of US$23.6b falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$1.26b in cash and US$1.21b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$23.7b.

Norfolk Southern has a very large market capitalization of US$60.5b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Norfolk Southern's net debt of 2.4 times EBITDA suggests graceful use of debt. And the alluring interest cover (EBIT of 7.1 times interest expense) certainly does not do anything to dispel this impression. If Norfolk Southern can keep growing EBIT at last year's rate of 15% over the last year, then it will find its debt load easier to manage. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Norfolk Southern can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Norfolk Southern recorded free cash flow worth 56% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

Norfolk Southern's EBIT growth rate was a real positive on this analysis, as was its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow. Having said that, its net debt to EBITDA somewhat sensitizes us to potential future risks to the balance sheet. Considering this range of data points, we think Norfolk Southern is in a good position to manage its debt levels. Having said that, the load is sufficiently heavy that we would recommend any shareholders keep a close eye on it. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Norfolk Southern you should be aware of.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

