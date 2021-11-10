Does Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Nomad Foods Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 Nomad Foods had debt of €2.17b, up from €1.88b in one year. However, it also had €211.6m in cash, and so its net debt is €1.96b.

How Healthy Is Nomad Foods' Balance Sheet?

NYSE:NOMD Debt to Equity History November 10th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Nomad Foods had liabilities of €909.2m due within 12 months, and liabilities of €2.85b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had €211.6m in cash and €242.2m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling €3.31b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of €3.79b, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Nomad Foods' use of debt. This suggests shareholders would be heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Nomad Foods's debt is 4.3 times its EBITDA, and its EBIT cover its interest expense 7.0 times over. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. One way Nomad Foods could vanquish its debt would be if it stops borrowing more but continues to grow EBIT at around 11%, as it did over the last year. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Nomad Foods can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the last three years, Nomad Foods recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 87% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Our View

When it comes to the balance sheet, the standout positive for Nomad Foods was the fact that it seems able to convert EBIT to free cash flow confidently. However, our other observations weren't so heartening. For instance it seems like it has to struggle a bit handle its debt, based on its EBITDA,. When we consider all the factors mentioned above, we do feel a bit cautious about Nomad Foods's use of debt. While debt does have its upside in higher potential returns, we think shareholders should definitely consider how debt levels might make the stock more risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Nomad Foods that you should be aware of before investing here.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

