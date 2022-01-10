Does Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Niu Technologies's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Niu Technologies had CN¥140.0m of debt in September 2021, down from CN¥180.0m, one year before. But on the other hand it also has CN¥1.53b in cash, leading to a CN¥1.39b net cash position.

How Healthy Is Niu Technologies' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGM:NIU Debt to Equity History January 10th 2022

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Niu Technologies had liabilities of CN¥1.34b falling due within a year, and liabilities of CN¥50.5m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of CN¥1.53b as well as receivables valued at CN¥63.8m due within 12 months. So it can boast CN¥203.7m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Niu Technologies has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, Niu Technologies boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

On top of that, Niu Technologies grew its EBIT by 58% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Niu Technologies can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. Niu Technologies may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. In the last three years, Niu Technologies's free cash flow amounted to 49% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Niu Technologies has CN¥1.39b in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 58% over the last year. So is Niu Technologies's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Niu Technologies you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.