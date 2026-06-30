Does NIKE's International Momentum Outrun North America Weakness?

NIKE, Inc.’s NKE international business has become its primary growth engine, benefiting from stronger consumer demand, product innovation and improving wholesale trends in several regions. NKE’s international markets continue to demonstrate resilience, supported by localized product assortments, stronger brand engagement and sports-focused marketing.



NIKE's international momentum reflects its improving performance in overseas markets, buoyed by strong demand in performance categories such as running, football and training. While regions such as EMEA are benefiting from these efforts, Greater China remains under pressure as NIKE deliberately reduces inventory and restructures its marketplace.



Hence, International momentum is providing an important cushion in the near term. However, North America still remains the company's key market and contributes a significant share of revenues and profits; therefore, sustained improvement in North America is essential for a broad-based earnings recovery. The company’s North America region is showing signs of recovery with growth in running, global football and basketball categories, and gains from “Win Now” actions.



In a nutshell, North America remains NIKE's core geography; strong international performance can lessen the impact of weakness there, but a meaningful recovery in North America is still important for the company's overall financial performance. On a broader level, the company is focusing on localized product development, strengthening partnerships, improving digital strategy and emphasizing performance-focused categories. NIKE’s scale, innovation capabilities and marketing strength position it well for growth.

NKE’s Competition

lululemon athletica inc. LULU continues to benefit from the progress with its Power of Three X2 growth strategy. LULU is experiencing robust international momentum, with China and other global markets driving faster growth. lululemon’s international business remains one of its strongest growth levers, supported by robust demand in China and other global markets. Management cited continued momentum in store productivity and digital engagement, with international regions outpacing North America.



adidas AG's ADDYY strategy focuses on strengthening brand appeal, driving product innovation, improving operational efficiency and accelerating growth. ADDYY prioritizes operational efficiency, inventory discipline and sustainability to improve profitability and long-term competitiveness. adidas continues to expand its presence across the international markets through aggressive localization, digital investments and store expansion strategies.

NKE’S Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of NIKE have lost 34.8% in the past six months compared with the industry’s decline of 29.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, NKE trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 21.8X compared with the industry’s average of 19.18X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NKE’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year plunge of 31.1% while that of fiscal 2027 shows growth of 23.3%. The company’s EPS estimate for fiscal 2026 has moved south in the past 30 days while that of fiscal 2027 has been stable.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NIKE stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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NIKE, Inc. (NKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.