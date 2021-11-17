Does Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Nexstar Media Group's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Nexstar Media Group had US$7.55b of debt in September 2021, down from US$7.88b, one year before. However, it also had US$193.8m in cash, and so its net debt is US$7.35b.

How Strong Is Nexstar Media Group's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:NXST Debt to Equity History November 17th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Nexstar Media Group had liabilities of US$711.0m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$9.94b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$193.8m and US$923.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$9.53b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of US$6.89b, we think shareholders really should watch Nexstar Media Group's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Nexstar Media Group has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.9 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 5.0 times. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. We note that Nexstar Media Group grew its EBIT by 26% in the last year, and that should make it easier to pay down debt, going forward. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Nexstar Media Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Nexstar Media Group recorded free cash flow worth 68% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

We feel some trepidation about Nexstar Media Group's difficulty level of total liabilities, but we've got positives to focus on, too. To wit both its EBIT growth rate and conversion of EBIT to free cash flow were encouraging signs. We think that Nexstar Media Group's debt does make it a bit risky, after considering the aforementioned data points together. Not all risk is bad, as it can boost share price returns if it pays off, but this debt risk is worth keeping in mind. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example Nexstar Media Group has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

