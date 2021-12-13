Does Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

How Fast Is Nexstar Media Group Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. It certainly is nice to see that Nexstar Media Group has managed to grow EPS by 20% per year over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Nexstar Media Group shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 27% to 30%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqGS:NXST Earnings and Revenue History December 13th 2021

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Nexstar Media Group's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Nexstar Media Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Nexstar Media Group has a market capitalization of US$6.3b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Indeed, they have a glittering mountain of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$269m. This suggests to me that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Should You Add Nexstar Media Group To Your Watchlist?

Given my belief that share price follows earnings per share you can easily imagine how I feel about Nexstar Media Group's strong EPS growth. Further, the high level of insider ownership impresses me, and suggests that I'm not the only one who appreciates the EPS growth. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research. So the answer is that I do think this is a good stock to follow along with. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Nexstar Media Group (at least 1 which is potentially serious) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

Although Nexstar Media Group certainly looks good to me, I would like it more if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, too, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

