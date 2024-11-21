Does Netflix's Push Into Live Steaming Justify Buying the Stock Now?

Netflix's NFLX transformation from a DVD rental service to a streaming giant is taking another significant leap with its ambitious push into live content. The company's recent successes with events like the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul boxing match, which drew 108 million average viewers, demonstrate its potential in the live streaming arena. However, technical challenges during these events raise questions about the platform's readiness for major live programming.

Technical Infrastructure Concerns

Netflix's strategic expansion into live streaming, marked by high-profile events like the Tyson-Paul fight and the $5 billion WWE deal, demonstrates its commitment to diversifying content offerings beyond traditional streaming. However, widespread streaming issues and buffering problems plagued many viewers. These technical difficulties are particularly concerning as the company prepares for even bigger events, including two NFL Christmas Day games and the upcoming launch of WWE's Monday Night Raw in 2025.



The platform's ability to handle large-scale concurrent streaming remains a critical challenge that needs to be addressed. Despite these short-term hurdles, Netflix's strong market position, growing advertising business and comprehensive entertainment strategy suggest long-term potential. However, given the significant investments required and execution risks in live programming, investors might benefit from waiting for stronger evidence of successful implementation before increasing exposure.

Strategic Content Acquisitions

Netflix's $5 billion deal with WWE for Monday Night Raw represents a significant investment in live programming. Combined with NFL games and special events featuring major entertainers like Beyoncé, the company is positioning itself as a comprehensive entertainment destination. This diversification strategy could help Netflix maintain its competitive edge in an increasingly crowded streaming landscape.



Netflix expects paid net additions to be higher sequentially in the fourth quarter due to normal seasonality and a strong content slate. The Zacks Consensus Estimate projects substantial growth in paid subscribers, with total paid memberships expected to reach 290.54 million by the end of 2024, indicating an 11.6% year-over-year increase.

Financial Implications and Growth Prospects

The company expects revenues to grow in the range of 11-13% in 2025, reaching $43-$44 billion. This growth rate represents a slowdown from the 15% expected in 2024. Netflix's investment in live content and infrastructure improvements may pressure margins in the short term, though management targets a 28% operating margin for 2025.



With total debt reaching $15.98 billion and streaming content obligations at $22.7 billion, Netflix faces significant financial commitments.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 revenues is pegged at $38.91 billion, indicating 15.37% year-over-year growth. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $19.78 per share, indicating a substantial 64.42% increase from the previous year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.



The recent surge in Netflix's stock price has led to expanded valuation multiples, potentially limiting future upside for investors. The company's forward 12-month sales multiple of 8.73 exceeds its five-year median of 6.53, indicating that the stock may be trading at a premium to its historical valuation. Moreover, this multiple surpasses the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry's forward earnings multiple of 3.4, suggesting that Netflix's valuation is stretched relative to its peers.

Price-to-Sales (Forward 12 Months)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Market Position and Competition

As traditional media companies increasingly bundle their services, Netflix is taking a different approach by expanding its standalone offering. The addition of live sports and entertainment could help justify future price increases and reduce churn. However, the technical challenges and high costs associated with live programming present risks.



Investors have responded enthusiastically to Netflix's performance, with NFLX shares returning an impressive 81.5% year to date, significantly outperforming tech giants like Apple AAPL, Amazon AMZN and Disney DIS, as well as the broader Consumer Discretionary sector.

Year-to-date Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Investment Outlook

While Netflix's push into live streaming shows promise, current investors should maintain their positions but new investors might want to wait for a better entry point. The company needs to prove that it can consistently deliver high-quality live streaming experiences before the market fully prices in this growth opportunity. Additionally, the significant investments required for live content rights and technical infrastructure may impact near-term profitability.

Conclusion

Netflix's venture into live streaming represents both an opportunity and a challenge. While the strategy could strengthen its market position, technical hurdles and high costs suggest caution. Current shareholders should remain invested to benefit from the company's long-term potential, but new investors might find better entry points after Netflix demonstrates consistent execution in live programming delivery. Netflix currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.