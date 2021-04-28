Does Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Nautilus's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Nautilus had US$13.5m of debt at December 2020, down from US$14.1m a year prior. However, it does have US$92.8m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$79.3m.

How Healthy Is Nautilus' Balance Sheet?

NYSE:NLS Debt to Equity History April 28th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Nautilus had liabilities of US$129.6m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$35.4m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$92.8m as well as receivables valued at US$95.2m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$23.1m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Nautilus could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, Nautilus boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

It was also good to see that despite losing money on the EBIT line last year, Nautilus turned things around in the last 12 months, delivering and EBIT of US$98m. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Nautilus can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. Nautilus may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the most recent year, Nautilus recorded free cash flow worth 63% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Nautilus has net cash of US$79.3m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. So is Nautilus's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example Nautilus has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

