Does National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does National Fuel Gas Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2021 National Fuel Gas had US$2.61b of debt, an increase on US$2.36b, over one year. However, it also had US$80.5m in cash, and so its net debt is US$2.53b.

A Look At National Fuel Gas' Liabilities

NYSE:NFG Debt to Equity History May 24th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that National Fuel Gas had liabilities of US$403.0m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$4.61b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$80.5m in cash and US$262.2m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$4.67b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$4.73b. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

National Fuel Gas's debt is 2.9 times its EBITDA, and its EBIT cover its interest expense 3.6 times over. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. On a slightly more positive note, National Fuel Gas grew its EBIT at 13% over the last year, further increasing its ability to manage debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine National Fuel Gas's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the last three years, National Fuel Gas saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.

Our View

Mulling over National Fuel Gas's attempt at converting EBIT to free cash flow, we're certainly not enthusiastic. But on the bright side, its EBIT growth rate is a good sign, and makes us more optimistic. It's also worth noting that National Fuel Gas is in the Gas Utilities industry, which is often considered to be quite defensive. Looking at the bigger picture, it seems clear to us that National Fuel Gas's use of debt is creating risks for the company. If everything goes well that may pay off but the downside of this debt is a greater risk of permanent losses. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for National Fuel Gas that you should be aware of.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

