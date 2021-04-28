Does Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

Nasdaq's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. Over the last three years, Nasdaq has grown EPS by 12% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. While we note Nasdaq's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 30% to US$5.9b. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NasdaqGS:NDAQ Earnings and Revenue History April 28th 2021

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Nasdaq's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Nasdaq Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$26b company like Nasdaq. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Indeed, they have a glittering mountain of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$133m. This suggests to me that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Does Nasdaq Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One positive for Nasdaq is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. The combination sparks joy for me, so I'd consider keeping the company on a watchlist. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Nasdaq you should be aware of.

Of course, you can do well (sometimes) buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But as a growth investor I always like to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

