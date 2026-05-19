Does Nano Nuclear Energy’s New Deal Amp the Outlook?

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ: NNE) amped its outlook by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI). The MoU indicates the intention to explore co-packaged solutions for co-located power modules and data centers, a move affirming its technology and utility for data centers. At face value, the deal enables better market access and expanded marketing, potentially cementing the company as a standard option for future data center construction.

Nano Nuclear’s SMCI Deal Doesn’t Move the Stock-Price Needle

However, Nano Nuclear's deal with SMCI doesn’t provide a clear pathway to revenue, accelerate the timeline to commercial viability, or improve the profitability outlook. As it stands, the company isn’t expected to have a working prototype for at least another year, nor reach its commercial stage until at least 2030.

That’s a long time for investors to wait, setting the stage for elevated market volatility, if not outright and prolonged market weakness, before any sustainable updraft in price action.

Price action hasn't been optimistic. The best-case scenario is that NNE is range-bound with a bottom near $17. The worst case is that $17 isn’t firm support, and lower prices will come. In that scenario, a move to the single-digit dollar range is possible.

The real question investors need answered is the timeline to commercial viability and the runway its capital provides. The timeline is tied to regulatory approvals, with the company expected to begin construction of its test facility sometime over the next 12 months. Once proven, the timeline accelerates, with deployments of initial reactors expected within the next 18 to 24 months, followed by revenue and earnings.

Nano Nuclear Is Well-Capitalized in 2026

The capital runway is robust, but it came at a cost—a massive shareholder dilution and the threat of additional share sales, although the risk of that is far off. The year-to-date activity at Q2’s end resulted in a 42% increase in share count, but left the company with over $550 million in cash, compared to the $9.3 million used in the first six months of the year. Cash burn will accelerate in the upcoming quarters as projects advance, but even so, the company is sufficiently capitalized for the next two years to see it past several milestones.

Upcoming catalysts include upcoming regulatory approvals, the University of Illinois Urbana test facility, the acquisition pipeline, and the business pipeline. The next major approval is the Construction Permit Application from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, a process that typically takes 12 months but may be resolved more quickly, given recent government indications. It will enable the construction of the test facility and, later, the commercialized nanoreactor versions.

Nano Nuclear Energy’s acquisition pipeline focuses on vertical integration, including high-assay, low-enrichment (HALEU) fuel for its own and other reactors, ensuring supply chain reliability. HALEU fuel is absolutely critical for next-gen reactors, as it enables higher enrichment without nearing the weapons-grade threshold, allowing smaller reactors with longer refueling cycles that create less waste. The business pipeline is also bullish, with interest from numerous industries, not just AI/data centers.

Analysts and Institutions Buy, But Short-Sellers Cap Upside Potential

MarketBeat’s analyst and institutional data reflect a market in accumulation with potential for approximately 100% upside.

The only bad news from these vectors is that analysts moderated their price targets for 2026, which weighed on market sentiment, but that is offset by a Moderate Buy rating and 72% Buy-side bias. Eventually, the news cycle can be expected to invigorate them to a more bullish posture, triggering new coverage and confidence in the consensus, but that may not be for some time.

Until then, the short-sellers have been capitalizing on cash burn, the timeline to revenue, and share dilution, and are unlikely to stop. They sold heavily in late 2025 and early 2026, lifting short interest to approximately 30%, which is the problem as of mid-Q2 2026. At nearly 30% short interest, this market has a considerable overhang to overcome and may not be able to do it, especially since no strong catalysts are expected before mid-year and potentially not before year’s end.

The Competition Isn't Waiting for Nano Nuclear

The biggest risk for Nano Nuclear Energy is its late-comer status. While it is on track for commercialization, other small-modular-reactor stocks are further along in the process, and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) has beaten them all to market. Its carbon-based catalytic process converts a range of fuels, including natural gas, biogas, and hydrogen, and is in demand today. It offers an easily deployable design, quick deployments, and has been affirmed by Oracle (NYSE: ORCL). Oracle committed to billions of dollars in fuel cell investments in two separate deals aimed at advancing its global hyperscale ambitions. These fuel cells will have been operational for years by the time Nano Nuclear is able to offer a commercial product.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.