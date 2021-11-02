Does MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does MYR Group Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that MYR Group had US$5.01m of debt in September 2021, down from US$70.2m, one year before. But it also has US$73.0m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$68.0m net cash.

How Strong Is MYR Group's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:MYRG Debt to Equity History November 2nd 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that MYR Group had liabilities of US$455.7m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$111.9m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$73.0m as well as receivables valued at US$601.1m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$106.4m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that MYR Group has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that MYR Group has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

In addition to that, we're happy to report that MYR Group has boosted its EBIT by 41%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if MYR Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While MYR Group has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, MYR Group recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 95% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case MYR Group has US$68.0m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. The cherry on top was that in converted 95% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$105m. So we don't think MYR Group's use of debt is risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for MYR Group you should know about.

