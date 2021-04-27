Does MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is MSA Safety's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that MSA Safety had debt of US$307.2m at the end of December 2020, a reduction from US$348.4m over a year. However, it does have US$235.7m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$71.5m.

How Strong Is MSA Safety's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:MSA Debt to Equity History April 27th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, MSA Safety had liabilities of US$310.5m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$752.0m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$235.7m as well as receivables valued at US$268.1m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$558.9m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Of course, MSA Safety has a market capitalization of US$6.22b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. Carrying virtually no net debt, MSA Safety has a very light debt load indeed.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

MSA Safety has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.25. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 41.2 times the size. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. But the other side of the story is that MSA Safety saw its EBIT decline by 6.3% over the last year. That sort of decline, if sustained, will obviously make debt harder to handle. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine MSA Safety's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, MSA Safety recorded free cash flow worth 69% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

MSA Safety's interest cover suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. But, on a more sombre note, we are a little concerned by its EBIT growth rate. When we consider the range of factors above, it looks like MSA Safety is pretty sensible with its use of debt. That means they are taking on a bit more risk, in the hope of boosting shareholder returns. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for MSA Safety you should know about.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

