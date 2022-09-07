Does MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is MSA Safety's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2022, MSA Safety had US$623.2m of debt, up from US$334.6m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. On the flip side, it has US$168.9m in cash leading to net debt of about US$454.3m. NYSE:MSA Debt to Equity History September 7th 2022

How Healthy Is MSA Safety's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that MSA Safety had liabilities of US$336.3m due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.23b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$168.9m as well as receivables valued at US$277.9m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$1.12b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

MSA Safety has a market capitalization of US$4.56b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

MSA Safety has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 1.4. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 23.2 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. Also good is that MSA Safety grew its EBIT at 16% over the last year, further increasing its ability to manage debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if MSA Safety can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, MSA Safety recorded free cash flow worth 58% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

Happily, MSA Safety's impressive interest cover implies it has the upper hand on its debt. And the good news does not stop there, as its EBIT growth rate also supports that impression! When we consider the range of factors above, it looks like MSA Safety is pretty sensible with its use of debt. That means they are taking on a bit more risk, in the hope of boosting shareholder returns. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for MSA Safety that you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

