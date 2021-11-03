Does MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does MongoDB Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of July 2021 MongoDB had US$1.14b of debt, an increase on US$935.3m, over one year. However, it does have US$1.81b in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$678.1m.

A Look At MongoDB's Liabilities

NasdaqGM:MDB Debt to Equity History November 3rd 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that MongoDB had liabilities of US$347.9m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.26b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$1.81b in cash and US$120.2m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has US$327.3m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

Having regard to MongoDB's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So it's very unlikely that the US$33.0b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Succinctly put, MongoDB boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if MongoDB can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year MongoDB wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 40%, to US$702m. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is MongoDB?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And the fact is that over the last twelve months MongoDB lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$45m and booked a US$290m accounting loss. While this does make the company a bit risky, it's important to remember it has net cash of US$678.1m. That kitty means the company can keep spending for growth for at least two years, at current rates. With very solid revenue growth in the last year, MongoDB may be on a path to profitability. By investing before those profits, shareholders take on more risk in the hope of bigger rewards. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should be aware of the 4 warning signs we've spotted with MongoDB .

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

