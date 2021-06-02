Does Model N (NYSE:MODN) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Model N's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2021 Model N had US$119.2m of debt, an increase on US$39.4m, over one year. However, it does have US$148.3m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$29.1m.

How Strong Is Model N's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:MODN Debt to Equity History June 2nd 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Model N had liabilities of US$82.1m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$134.0m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$148.3m as well as receivables valued at US$40.8m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$27.1m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Model N has a market capitalization of US$1.22b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Model N boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Model N can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Model N wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 16%, to US$174m. That rate of growth is a bit slow for our taste, but it takes all types to make a world.

So How Risky Is Model N?

Although Model N had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last twelve months, it generated positive free cash flow of US$13m. So taking that on face value, and considering the net cash situation, we don't think that the stock is too risky in the near term. Until we see some positive EBIT, we're a bit cautious of the stock, not least because of the rather modest revenue growth. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 4 warning signs with Model N , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

