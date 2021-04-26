Does Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.'s (NYSE:MAA) Weak Fundamentals Mean That The Market Could Correct Its Share Price?

Most readers would already be aware that Mid-America Apartment Communities' (NYSE:MAA) stock increased significantly by 16% over the past three months. We, however wanted to have a closer look at its key financial indicators as the markets usually pay for long-term fundamentals, and in this case, they don't look very promising. In this article, we decided to focus on Mid-America Apartment Communities' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Mid-America Apartment Communities is:

4.3% = US$264m ÷ US$6.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.04 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Mid-America Apartment Communities' Earnings Growth And 4.3% ROE

On the face of it, Mid-America Apartment Communities' ROE is not much to talk about. However, its ROE is similar to the industry average of 5.0%, so we won't completely dismiss the company. We can see that Mid-America Apartment Communities has grown at a five year net income growth average rate of 3.4%, which is a bit on the lower side. Remember, the company's ROE is not particularly great to begin with. Hence, this does provide some context to low earnings growth seen by the company.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Mid-America Apartment Communities' reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 11% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

NYSE:MAA Past Earnings Growth April 26th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is MAA fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Mid-America Apartment Communities Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Mid-America Apartment Communities seems to be paying out most of its income as dividends judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 59% (or a retention ratio of 41%). However, this is typical for REITs as they are often required by law to distribute most of their earnings. So this probably explains the low earnings growth seen by the company.

In addition, Mid-America Apartment Communities has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 63% of its profits over the next three years.

Conclusion

Overall, we would be extremely cautious before making any decision on Mid-America Apartment Communities. Because the company is not reinvesting much into the business, and given the low ROE, it's not surprising to see the lack or absence of growth in its earnings. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

