Does Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Microchip Technology's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Microchip Technology had debt of US$7.56b at the end of June 2022, a reduction from US$8.53b over a year. However, it also had US$379.1m in cash, and so its net debt is US$7.18b. NasdaqGS:MCHP Debt to Equity History October 5th 2022

How Strong Is Microchip Technology's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Microchip Technology had liabilities of US$1.49b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$8.75b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$379.1m in cash and US$1.15b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$8.71b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Microchip Technology has a very large market capitalization of US$36.9b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

With a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.2, Microchip Technology uses debt artfully but responsibly. And the fact that its trailing twelve months of EBIT was 9.3 times its interest expenses harmonizes with that theme. It is well worth noting that Microchip Technology's EBIT shot up like bamboo after rain, gaining 88% in the last twelve months. That'll make it easier to manage its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Microchip Technology can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the last three years, Microchip Technology actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Our View

The good news is that Microchip Technology's demonstrated ability to convert EBIT to free cash flow delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its EBIT growth rate is also very heartening. Looking at the bigger picture, we think Microchip Technology's use of debt seems quite reasonable and we're not concerned about it. While debt does bring risk, when used wisely it can also bring a higher return on equity. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Microchip Technology that you should be aware of before investing here.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

