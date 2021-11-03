Does MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does MGP Ingredients Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2021, MGP Ingredients had US$270.4m of debt, up from US$64.5m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$37.2m, its net debt is less, at about US$233.1m.

How Healthy Is MGP Ingredients' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:MGPI Debt to Equity History November 3rd 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that MGP Ingredients had liabilities of US$83.4m due within a year, and liabilities of US$337.4m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$37.2m in cash and US$79.1m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$304.4m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit isn't so bad because MGP Ingredients is worth US$1.45b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

MGP Ingredients's net debt to EBITDA ratio of about 2.3 suggests only moderate use of debt. And its commanding EBIT of 39.7 times its interest expense, implies the debt load is as light as a peacock feather. Importantly, MGP Ingredients grew its EBIT by 59% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine MGP Ingredients's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Looking at the most recent three years, MGP Ingredients recorded free cash flow of 43% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.

Our View

The good news is that MGP Ingredients's demonstrated ability to cover its interest expense with its EBIT delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its EBIT growth rate is also very heartening. When we consider the range of factors above, it looks like MGP Ingredients is pretty sensible with its use of debt. While that brings some risk, it can also enhance returns for shareholders. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for MGP Ingredients you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

