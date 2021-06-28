Does Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

How Fast Is Meridian Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In a capitalist society capital chases profits, and that means share prices tend rise with earnings per share (EPS). So like the hint of a smile on a face that I love, growing EPS generally makes me look twice. It is therefore awe-striking that Meridian's EPS went from US$1.72 to US$5.66 in just one year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company. Could this be a sign that the business has reached an inflection point?

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. I note that Meridian's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. While we note Meridian's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 114% to US$152m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqGS:MRBK Earnings and Revenue History June 28th 2021

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of Meridian's forecast profits?

Are Meridian Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

We note that Meridian insiders spent US$109k on stock, over the last year; in contrast, we didn't see any selling. That's nice to see, because it suggests insiders are optimistic. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director George Collier for US$46k worth of shares, at about US$15.25 per share.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Meridian is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Indeed, they hold US$19m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Those holdings account for over 12% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Is Meridian Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Meridian's earnings have taken off like any random crypto-currency did, back in 2017. Just as heartening; insiders both own and are buying more stock. Because of the potential that it has reached an inflection point, I'd suggest Meridian belongs on the top of your watchlist. Even so, be aware that Meridian is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those shouldn't be ignored...

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of Meridian, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

