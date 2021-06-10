Does Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Meridian Bioscience's Debt?

As you can see below, Meridian Bioscience had US$50.3m of debt, at March 2021, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. But on the other hand it also has US$63.4m in cash, leading to a US$13.1m net cash position.

A Look At Meridian Bioscience's Liabilities

NasdaqGS:VIVO Debt to Equity History June 10th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Meridian Bioscience had liabilities of US$50.3m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$79.4m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$63.4m in cash and US$44.9m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$21.4m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given Meridian Bioscience has a market capitalization of US$881.3m, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Meridian Bioscience boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Even more impressive was the fact that Meridian Bioscience grew its EBIT by 212% over twelve months. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Meridian Bioscience can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Meridian Bioscience has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, Meridian Bioscience produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 65% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Meridian Bioscience's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$13.1m. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 212% over the last year. So we don't think Meridian Bioscience's use of debt is risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Meridian Bioscience you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

