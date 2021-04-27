Does Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Materialise Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Materialise had debt of €104.5m at the end of December 2020, a reduction from €118.1m over a year. But on the other hand it also has €111.5m in cash, leading to a €7.05m net cash position.

How Healthy Is Materialise's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:MTLS Debt to Equity History April 27th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Materialise had liabilities of €84.4m due within a year, and liabilities of €110.1m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had €111.5m in cash and €30.9m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by €52.2m.

Given Materialise has a market capitalization of €1.52b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Materialise also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Materialise's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Materialise had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 13%, to €170m. We would much prefer see growth.

So How Risky Is Materialise?

While Materialise lost money on an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) level, it actually generated positive free cash flow €12m. So although it is loss-making, it doesn't seem to have too much near-term balance sheet risk, keeping in mind the net cash. Until we see some positive EBIT, we're a bit cautious of the stock, not least because of the rather modest revenue growth. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Materialise you should know about.

